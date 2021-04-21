Direct Retail Partners to Begin Redevelopment of Shops at Worthington Place Mall in Suburban Columbus

The Offices at High North will feature five floors of office space atop four levels of parking.

WORTHINGTON, OHIO — Direct Retail Partners has received the final zoning approval to begin construction on Phase I of the redevelopment of the Shops at Worthington Place in Worthington, a northern suburb of Columbus. The project, known as High North, will transform the shopping mall into a mixed-use development, anchored by a 125,000-square-foot Class A office building. Five floors of office space will sit atop four levels of structured parking. The first floor will be surrounded by a WiFi-enabled public courtyard. Dining and grocery options like Panera Bread, First Watch, Pies & Pints and Kroger will remain in the development. About 21,000 square feet of the existing mall will be demolished, according to online news publication Columbus Underground. Collin Wheeler, Aaron Duncan and Brad Stricker of CBRE are marketing the office portion for lease.