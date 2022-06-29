DISCO Opens 46,000 SF Headquarters Office in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — DISCO, a developer of cloud-based artificial intelligence solutions, has opened its 46,000-square-foot global headquarters office at One Eleven Congress in downtown Austin. Approximately 40 percent of the company’s 600 employees will work out of the headquarters space. DISCO, which also recently opened an office in New York, initially relocated its hub from Houston to Austin in 2018. Atlanta-based Cousins Properties owns One Eleven Congress.