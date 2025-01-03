Discount Tire Acquires 275,208 SF Desert Ridge Corporate Center in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Discount Tire, through its affiliate real estate division Halle Properties LLC, has purchased Desert Ridge Corporate Center I and II in Phoenix. Terms of the transaction were not released. Desert Ridge includes 275,208 square feet of multi-tenant office space across two four-story office buildings originally constructed in 2005 and 2007. The asset also offers a three-level parking structure.

Discount Tire currently occupies an entire floor at Desert Ridge, which houses a part of the national retailer’s corporate functions. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, Discount Tire operates more than 1,200 tire retail stores across the United States, as well as an online tire and wheel shopping platform.

The 12.2-acre Desert Ridge site is located 4.7 miles from the Discount Tire headquarters and one mile from the 35-acre site Discount Tire acquired in December 2022.