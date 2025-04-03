Thursday, April 3, 2025
1001-Ross-Dallas
Discover Multifamily and Rainier Cos. will rebrand 1001 Ross, and apartment building i the West End area of Dallas, as The Griffin.
Discover Multifamily, Rainier Acquire 204-Unit Property in Downtown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — A partnership between two locally based investment firms, Discover Multifamily and Rainier Cos., has acquired 1001 Ross, a 204-unit apartment building in the historic West End area of downtown Dallas. The mid-rise property, which was built in 2004 and includes 30,506 square feet of retail space, offers one- two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coffee bar, resident lounge and a coworking space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program and rebrand the property as The Griffin.

