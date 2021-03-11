Discover to Open Customer Care Center in Chicago’s Chatham Neighborhood

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

The 100,000-square-foot project is a redevelopment of a former big-box retail facility. (Rendering courtesy of Gensler)

CHICAGO — Discover has unveiled plans to open a customer care center in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. The property is a former big-box retail center and Discover will work with DL3 Realty to redevelop it. Target Corp. sold the vacant site to DL3. Once fully operational, the center will provide nearly 1,000 full-time jobs to the area. Most of the positions will be for customer care representatives. The 100,000-square-foot project will feature more than 500 car parking spots. Completion is slated for the end of this year. The Riverwoods, Ill.-based credit card company has called the Chicago area home for more than 30 years and employs more than 18,000 people. Discover opened a satellite office downtown three years ago.