Discovery Builders Breaks Ground on $300M Science Building at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Discovery Builders, a joint venture between Turner Construction, Next Generation Construction, The AKA Team and Adrian Maldonado & Associates, has broken ground on a $300 million Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Building (ISEB) at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. The five-story, 189,000-square-foot building will support innovation in areas such as industrial batteries, sustainable manufacturing, pathogen research and advanced prosthetics. National architecture firm HGA and local partner DVA Architecture designed the facility.

Located on the former site of Yost Hall, the project marks the largest on-campus development for the university in decades. It will serve as the largest building on the Case Quad, home to the university’s science and engineering departments. The ISEB will play a critical role in growing the university’s annual research expenditures to $600 million, according to a release. The building will feature a variety of research spaces, including wet and dry labs, core labs and equipment platforms.

The project is expected to receive LEED Gold certification. Completion is slated for 2026.

Nearly 6,200 undergraduate and 6,100 graduate students from across 96 countries study in Case Western Reserve’s more than 250 degree programs across arts, dental medicine, engineering, law, management, medicine, nursing, science and social work.