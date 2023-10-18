Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Disney Investment Group Arranges $14.8M Sale of Westcliff Shopping Center in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Disney Investment Group (DIG) has arranged the $14.8 million sale of Westcliff Shopping Center, a 134,750-square-foot retail center in Fort Worth. Grocer Albertsons anchors the center, which was 86 percent leased at the time of sale. David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the seller, Florida-based REIT CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO), in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Partners Capital, the investment platform of Partners Real Estate, in conjunction with Partners’ internal agent Jess Dickie. Independent Financial provided acquisition financing.

