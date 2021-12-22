Disney Investment Group Arranges Sale of 111,211 SF Shopping Center in Coppell, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Disney Investment Group (DIG) has arranged the sale of Valley Ranch Centre, a 111,211-square-foot retail property in Coppell, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. Anchored by Club 4 Fitness and Dollar Tree, Valley Ranch Centre was built on 11.6 acres in 1989 and was roughly 75 percent leased at the time of sale. David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG exclusively represented the undisclosed seller and procured the out-of-state buyer in the transaction.