Disney Investment Group Arranges Sale of 113,772 SF Shopping Center in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Disney Investment Group, a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Republic Square, a 113,772-square-foot shopping center located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. Built in 1986, Republic Square is home to 34 tenants, including Harbor Freight, Dollar Tree, Starbucks, Chipotle, Pizza Hut, One Main Financial and Subway. David Disney and Adam Crockett of Disney represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.