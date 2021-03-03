Disney Investment Group Arranges Sale of 124,289 SF Towne North Shopping Center in Irving
IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based retail brokerage firm Disney Investment Group has arranged the sale of Towne North, a 124,289-square-foot shopping center in Irving. Ethnic grocer El Rancho Supermercado anchors the property, which was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. David Disney and Adam Crockett of Disney Investment Group represented the seller, an affiliate of Dallas-based Nayeb Group, which sold the property to an out-of-state private equity firm. Disney Investment Group also arranged the sale of Towne North to Nayeb Group from HSM Equities for $17 million in summer 2019.
