Disney Investment Group Arranges Sale of 128,394 SF Shopping Center in Metro Dallas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Disney Investment Group (DIG) has arranged the sale of Craig Crossing, a 128,394-square-foot shopping center in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. Anchored by Club 4 Fitness, Boot Barn and Chair King, Craig Crossing was 90 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Half Price Books, Sport Clips, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, AT&T Wireless and America’s Best Eyeglasses. David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the seller, Dallas-based Centcom Realty Corp., and procured the buyer, ALTO Real Estate Funds, in the transaction.

