Disney Investment Group Arranges Sale of 189,338 SF Shopping Center in West Houston

HOUSTON — Dallas-based brokerage firm Disney Investment Group (DIG) has arranged the sale of Presidio Square, a 189,338-square-foot shopping center in West Houston. An 82,466-square-foot H-E-B grocery store anchors the center. Other tenants include Family Thrift, AT&T, Subway, State Farm, Little Caesars, IHOP and Chase Bank. David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the seller, an affiliate of North American Development Group, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Houston-based Wu Properties. The sales price was not disclosed.