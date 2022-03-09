REBusinessOnline

Disney Investment Group Arranges Sale of 37,500 SF Lake Forest Marketplace in McKinney, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Lake-Forest-Marketplace-McKinney

Shadow-anchored by Kroger, Lake Forest Marketplace in McKinney was fully leased to 14 tenants at the time of sale.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Disney Investment Group (DIG) has arranged the sale of Lake Forest Marketplace, a 37,500-square-foot shopping center in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The property was built in 2019. At the time of sale, Lake Forest Marketplace was fully leased to 14 tenants, including Pet Supplies Plus, MOD Pizza, Athletico, Floyds 99 Barbershop, Jersey Mike’s Subs and The UPS Store. David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  