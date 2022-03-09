Disney Investment Group Arranges Sale of 37,500 SF Lake Forest Marketplace in McKinney, Texas

Shadow-anchored by Kroger, Lake Forest Marketplace in McKinney was fully leased to 14 tenants at the time of sale.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Disney Investment Group (DIG) has arranged the sale of Lake Forest Marketplace, a 37,500-square-foot shopping center in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The property was built in 2019. At the time of sale, Lake Forest Marketplace was fully leased to 14 tenants, including Pet Supplies Plus, MOD Pizza, Athletico, Floyds 99 Barbershop, Jersey Mike’s Subs and The UPS Store. David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.