LEWISVILE, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Disney Investment Group (DIG) has arranged the sale of Valley Square, a 57,812-square-foot shopping center located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The center was fully leased to 21 tenants at the time of sale. David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the seller, Dallas-based LRIC Properties, in the transaction. Will Walters of DuWest Realty represented the undisclosed buyer, which purchased the asset via a 1031 exchange.