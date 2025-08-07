Disney Investment Group Arranges Sale of 79,885 SF Shopping Center in Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based brokerage firm Disney Investment Group (DIG) has arranged the sale of Mockingbird Central Plaza, a 79,885-square-foot shopping center located in the Highland Park area of Dallas. The center was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to 22 tenants, including Whole Earth Provision, Jason’s Deli and Mattress Firm. David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the seller, Dallas-based Corsair Property Co., in the transaction and procured the buyer, shopping center REIT Curbline Properties.