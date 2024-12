LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Disney Investment Group (DIG) has brokered the sale of a 47,857-square-foot, single-tenant retail building located at 724 W. Main St. in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville that is leased to ethnic grocer Fiesta Mart. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1983 and renovated in 1992. David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the seller in the transaction. DuWest Realty represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.