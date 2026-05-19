Disney Investment Group Negotiates $82.2M Sale of Retail Power Center in Norman, Oklahoma

NORMAN, OKLA. — Dallas-based brokerage firm Disney Investment Group (DIG) has negotiated the $82.2 million sale of University Town Center, a 416,766-square-foot retail power center in Norman, home of the University of Oklahoma. Built in 2009, the center was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Academy Sports + Outdoors, Kohl’s, Ulta, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Michaels, DSW Shoes, Petco and Office Depot. According to OU Daily, the seller was an affiliate of Rainier Cos. The buyer was a partnership between Mazaheri Properties and Champion Hotels. David Disney of DIG represented the seller in the transaction, and Phillip Mazaheri of Price Edwards & Co. represented the buyer. DIG also brokered the sale of the property in 2019.