REBusinessOnline

Disney Investment Group Negotiates Sale of 113,772 SF Shopping Center in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm Disney Investment Group (DIG) has negotiated the sale of Republic Square, a 113,772-square-foot shopping center located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. At the time of sale, the center was roughly 93 percent leased to a roster of 31 tenants that includes Dollar Tree, Harbor Freight, Starbucks, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Pizza Hut. David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the seller, Dallas-based LRIC Properties, in the transaction and procured a California-based private partnership as the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  