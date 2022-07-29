Disney Investment Group Negotiates Sale of 113,772 SF Shopping Center in Metro Austin

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm Disney Investment Group (DIG) has negotiated the sale of Republic Square, a 113,772-square-foot shopping center located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. At the time of sale, the center was roughly 93 percent leased to a roster of 31 tenants that includes Dollar Tree, Harbor Freight, Starbucks, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Pizza Hut. David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the seller, Dallas-based LRIC Properties, in the transaction and procured a California-based private partnership as the buyer.