Disney Investment Group Negotiates Sale of 129,129 SF Shopping Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Disney Investment Group (DIG) has negotiated the sale of Lewisville West, a 129,129-square-foot shopping center located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Anchored by El Rancho Supermercado, the center was 79 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Liquor Den, Jefferson Dental, Verizon, Cricket Wireless and Starbucks. David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Chicago-based Newport Capital Partners, in the transaction.

