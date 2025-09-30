Tuesday, September 30, 2025
A 37,442-square-foot Market Basket grocery store anchors Southgate, a 157,818-square-foot shopping center in Lake Charles, La.
Disney Investment Group Negotiates Sale of 157,818 SF Shopping Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

by John Nelson

LAKE CHARLES, LA. — Disney Investment Group (DIG) has negotiated the sale of Southgate, a 157,818-square-foot shopping center located in Lake Charles. The center has been anchored by a 37,442-square-foot Market Basket grocery store for nearly 40 years. Additional tenants at the property, which was 90.8 percent leased at the time of sale, include Dollar Tree, Office Depot, Books-A-Million and Oak Street Health.

David Disney and Adam Crockett of DIG represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. The sales price was not released.

