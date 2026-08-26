Disney Investment Group Negotiates Sale of 167,000 SF Shopping Center in Mesquite, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Local brokerage firm Disney Investment Group has negotiated the sale of Towne Crossing, a 167,000-square-foot shopping center in Mesquite, an eastern suburb of Dallas. The grocery-anchored (Kroger) center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Hibbett Sports, Five Below and H&R Block. Ohio-based retail REIT Phillips Edison & Co. sold the center to Chicago-based Newport Capital Partners for an undisclosed price. The new ownership plans to make capital improvements to the property.