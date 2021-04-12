Disneyland to Reopen California Amusement Parks on April 30

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will reopen on April 29, while Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will reopen on April 30 to California residents. d(Image courtesy of Disneyland Resort)

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Disneyland Resort will reopen its theme parks Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park on April 30, with limited capacity and more than 10,000 cast members. Additionally, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will welcome guests starting on April 29, as part of Hotels of the Disneyland Resort’s phased reopening.

To comply with government requirements and promote physical distancing, various new measures are in place at the park, with the Disneyland Resort managing attendance through a new theme park reservation system that requires all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.

Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability, and until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks. Groups must be no larger than three households, in line with current state guidelines.

Disneyland’s phased reopening includes:

Downtown Disney District – currently open

Disney’s Grand California Hotel & Spa — April 29

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — April 30

Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel — to be determined

Disneyland Resort will reopen and operate updated sanitization and distancing protocols, including enhanced cleaning and housekeeping modifications, plus operational changes for physical distancing and reduced contact.

Guests planning to visit the parks will be required to make reservations via a new theme park reservation system, wear face coverings for any guest age 2 or older and receive temperature screenings for entry to some locations.