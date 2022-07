Disrupt Equity Acquires Austin Multifamily Property for $30.1M

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Houston-based investment firm Disrupt Equity has acquired Cascade, a 198-unit multifamily property located just south of downtown Austin, for $30.1 million. Built in 1971 and renovated in 2016, Cascade offers one-, two- and four-bedroom units as well as a fitness center, multiple pools, recreation areas and onsite laundry facilities. Disrupt Equity plans to continue with capital improvements to interiors of select units and amenity spaces. The seller was not disclosed.