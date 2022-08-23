Disrupt Equity Buys 369-Unit Multifamily Property in Austin’s Riverside District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Houston-based investment firm Disrupt Equity has purchased Array Apartments, a 369-unit multifamily property in Austin’s Riverside District. The property was built in 1973 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The amenity package comprises two pools, two dog parks, a sports court, clubhouse, outdoor grilling and dining areas and onsite laundry facilities. Disrupt Equity’s in-house team will manage the property, and the new ownership also plans to implement a value-add program. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.