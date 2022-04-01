Distribution User Inks 376,000 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth’s Alliance Corridor

North Quarter 35 Fort Worth totals 645,000 square feet across four buildings.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — An undisclosed distribution user has signed a 376,000-square-foot industrial lease at North Quarter 35, a 645,000-square-foot development in Fort Worth’s Alliance Corridor. Owned by M2G Ventures, North Quarter 35 comprises four buildings in various stages of development. Seth Koschak, Forrest Cook and Brett Carlton of Stream Realty Partners, which also provides construction management services for the development, represented M2G Ventures in the lease negotiations. Mark Collins of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.