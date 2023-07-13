District Hospitality Partners Acquires 225-Room Westin Annapolis Hotel

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — District Hospitality Partners has purchased Westin Annapolis, a 225-room hotel located in historic downtown Annapolis. The property, which underwent an extensive renovation in 2020, is situated along the Chesapeake Bay near the United States Naval Academy, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and Maryland State House. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Westin Annapolis features 13 meeting rooms totaling 19,000 square feet, an indoor pool and a fitness center. HEI Hotels & Resorts will continue to manage the hotel on behalf of District Hospitality, which plans to make renovations to the property’s bar, restaurant and lobby. Eastdil Secured arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through Wells Fargo Bank on behalf of the buyer.