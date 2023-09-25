Ditsch USA to Expand Operations in Metro Cincinnati

SPRINGDALE, OHIO — Ditsch USA has unveiled plans to expand its operations in the Cincinnati area. The expansion includes a building purchase and renovation, adding fully automated bakery production lines and increasing industrial freezer storage capacity. The pretzel manufacturer has made a commitment to bring 150 new jobs over the next three years to the area. The expansion comes nine years after Ditsch selected Springdale, Ohio, as its first location outside of Germany for its U.S. headquarters. Ditsch is converting a former Costco site in Springdale, offering future employment opportunities for production associates, maintenance technicians and line supervisors.

JobsOhio, a private nonprofit economic development corporation, is planning to assist the project with talent acquisition services. The expansion was also made possible with support from REDI Cincinnati, the first point of contact for companies locating or growing in the 16-county region at the heart of southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana.