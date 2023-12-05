DIV Industrial Buys Development Site in Goodyear, Arizona for 847,988 SF Sarival Business Park

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — DIV Industrial has acquired 47.4 acres of land in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear for the development of Sarival Business Park, a Class A industrial complex. The company purchased the land site from a private investor for an undisclosed price and completed rezoning and entitlements during escrow.

At completion, the 847,988-square-foot park will feature five freestanding buildings ranging in size from 135,000 square feet to 235,000 square feet. Groundbreaking is slated for late first-quarter 2024, with completion scheduled for first-quarter 2025.

Each building will provide 3,600 amps of power (expandable to 7,200 amps), two oversized grade-level doors, up to 34 dock-high doors and high-image speculative office space. Buildings 1, 2 and 3 will feature 32-foot clear heights, and Building 4 and 5 will feature 36-foot clear heights. All buildings will offer fully air-conditioned warehouse space, ESFR sprinklers and ample parking.

Sarival Business Park will be located at the southeast corner of Sarival Avenue and MC-85.