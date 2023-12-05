Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Sarival-Biz-Park-Goodyear-AZ
Located in Goodyear, Ariz., Sarival Business Park will feature five buildings offering a total of 847,988 square feet of industrial space.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

DIV Industrial Buys Development Site in Goodyear, Arizona for 847,988 SF Sarival Business Park

by Amy Works

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — DIV Industrial has acquired 47.4 acres of land in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear for the development of Sarival Business Park, a Class A industrial complex. The company purchased the land site from a private investor for an undisclosed price and completed rezoning and entitlements during escrow.

At completion, the 847,988-square-foot park will feature five freestanding buildings ranging in size from 135,000 square feet to 235,000 square feet. Groundbreaking is slated for late first-quarter 2024, with completion scheduled for first-quarter 2025.

Each building will provide 3,600 amps of power (expandable to 7,200 amps), two oversized grade-level doors, up to 34 dock-high doors and high-image speculative office space. Buildings 1, 2 and 3 will feature 32-foot clear heights, and Building 4 and 5 will feature 36-foot clear heights. All buildings will offer fully air-conditioned warehouse space, ESFR sprinklers and ample parking.

Sarival Business Park will be located at the southeast corner of Sarival Avenue and MC-85.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers Sale of 404,713 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Parkview Financial Provides $19.8M Construction Loan for Philadelphia...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 59,511 SF Industrial Building...

Lampshades Inc. Signs 16,950 SF Industrial Lease in...

Saunders & Amos, MEB Management Near Completion of...

Berkadia Arranges $67.2M Refinancing for Northpoint Apartments in...

Habitat Metro Opens 102-Unit ECO MESA Multifamily Property...

CBRE Brokers $7M Sale of Tropicana Apartments in...

Dobbins Group to Develop Two Apartment Communities in...