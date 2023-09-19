Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Merchant’s Walk was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to 38 retailers, including anchors Food Lion, AutoZone and JoAnn Fabric and Craft.
Divaris Arranges $18.4M Sale of Merchant’s Walk Shopping Center in Metro Richmond

by John Nelson

HENRICO, VA. — Divaris Real Estate has arranged the $18.4 million sale of Merchant’s Walk Shopping Center, a 219,972-square-foot retail center located at 7580 W. Broad St. in Henrico. Situated about 10 miles northwest of Richmond, Merchant’s Walk was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to 38 retailers, including anchors Food Lion, AutoZone and JoAnn Fabric and Craft. Local investment firm Qi Lin purchased the 20-acre property from the undisclosed seller. John Madures of Divaris represented the buyer in the transaction. Qi Lin has retained Divaris to lease Merchant’s Walk, which has two retail availabilities, as well as affiliate Divaris Property Management Corp. to operate the center.

