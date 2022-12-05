REBusinessOnline

Divaris Arranges $8.2M Sale of Yorktown Shopping Center in Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

YORKTOWN, VA. — Divaris Real Estate’s Investment Sales Group has brokered the sale of The Villages at Kiln Creek, a 45,255-square-foot shopping center located in Yorktown, about 13 miles north of Newport News, Va. Jason Oliver, Rachel Salasky and George Fox of Divaris represented the seller, Glazer Properties, in the transaction. Liberty Investment Partners acquired the property for $8.2 million. The center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Riverside Health System, Guitar Center and McCormick Paint. George Fox and Caroline Zarpas of Divaris will handle leasing at the center on behalf of Liberty Investment Partners.

