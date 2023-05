WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — Divaris Real Estate has brokered the $14.8 million sale of Russ Avenue Plaza, a shopping center located at 1153-1220 Russ Ave. in Waynesville, approximately 26 miles west of Asheville, N.C. The 17-acre retail property formerly housed a big-box Kmart store. Jessica Johnson of Divaris represented the seller, an entity doing business as Russ Avenue Plaza LLC, in the transaction. The buyer and future plans for Russ Avenue Plaza were not disclosed.