Divaris Real Estate Arranges 60,262 SF Warehouse Lease in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Divaris Real Estate has arranged a 60,262-square-foot warehouse lease for Adsync Technologies in Virginia Beach. The property is located at 5909 Thurston Ave., 10 miles west of the Virginia Ports Authority. Other tenants at the facility include Auto Glass Fitters, W&O Supply and Mygrant Glass Co. Krista Costa and Nicole Campbell of Divaris represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord was not disclosed.