REBusinessOnline

Divaris Real Estate Arranges 60,262 SF Warehouse Lease in Virginia Beach

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast, Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Divaris Real Estate has arranged a 60,262-square-foot warehouse lease for Adsync Technologies in Virginia Beach. The property is located at 5909 Thurston Ave., 10 miles west of the Virginia Ports Authority. Other tenants at the facility include Auto Glass Fitters, W&O Supply and Mygrant Glass Co. Krista Costa and Nicole Campbell of Divaris represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  