DivcoWest Acquires 143,383 SF Office Building in South San Francisco, Plans Life Sciences Conversion

Located in South San Francisco, Calif., 5000 Shoreline features 143,383 square feet of office space that will be converted into life sciences office.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. — DivcoWest has purchased 5000 Shoreline, a three-story, Class A office building located on 8.5 waterfront acres at 5000 Shoreline Court in South San Francisco. The buyer plans to convert the property, which is vacant, into a life sciences asset. The seller was not disclosed.

DivcoWest plans to upgrade the base building improvements, utilities, electrical and mechanical components, and covert the existing structure to a warm shell condition to accommodate life sciences tenancy. Once base building modifications are complete, DivcoWest plans to complete market-ready upgrades to the interiors to be able to offer prospective tenants turn-key office and laboratory suites.

Mike Walker and Brad Zampa of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance group arranged $124 million in acquisition and conversion financing for DivcoWest. The three-year, nonrecourse, floating-rate loan was secured through a European investment bank.