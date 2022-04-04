DivcoWest Acquires 143,383 SF Office Building in South San Francisco, Plans Life Sciences Conversion
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. — DivcoWest has purchased 5000 Shoreline, a three-story, Class A office building located on 8.5 waterfront acres at 5000 Shoreline Court in South San Francisco. The buyer plans to convert the property, which is vacant, into a life sciences asset. The seller was not disclosed.
DivcoWest plans to upgrade the base building improvements, utilities, electrical and mechanical components, and covert the existing structure to a warm shell condition to accommodate life sciences tenancy. Once base building modifications are complete, DivcoWest plans to complete market-ready upgrades to the interiors to be able to offer prospective tenants turn-key office and laboratory suites.
Mike Walker and Brad Zampa of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance group arranged $124 million in acquisition and conversion financing for DivcoWest. The three-year, nonrecourse, floating-rate loan was secured through a European investment bank.