DivcoWest Acquires Flexible Office Building at 325 Hudson St. in Manhattan for $135M

The building at 325 Hudson St. in Manhattan totals 220,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — San Francisco-based developer DivcoWest has acquired a 220,000-square-foot building at 325 Hudson St. in Lower Manhattan that can support office, data center and life sciences users. According to multiple news outlets, including the New York Business Journal, the sales price was $135 million. The property is located adjacent to Disney’s 1.2 million-square-foot headquarters building and is surrounded on three sides by Google’s campus. Building amenities include a conference center, tenant meeting rooms and storage space. The seller was not disclosed.

