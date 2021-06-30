REBusinessOnline

DivcoWest Breaks Ground on 375,000 SF Life Sciences Building at Cambridge Crossing

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

Cambridge-Crossing

The new life sciences building at 441 Morgan St. within Cambridge Crossing will total 375,000 square feet.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Developer DivcoWest has broken ground on a 375,000-square-foot life sciences building at 441 Morgan St. within Cambridge Crossing, a 43-acre mixed-use development located at the junction of Cambridge, Boston and Somerville. Designed by Ennead Architects and Jacobs Consultants, the building will consist of 10 floors of lab space plus two penthouse floors and five outdoor terraces. DivcoWest expects to complete construction of the shell of the building in early 2023 and to subsequently begin interior build-outs of tenant spaces.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews