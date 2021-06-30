DivcoWest Breaks Ground on 375,000 SF Life Sciences Building at Cambridge Crossing

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

The new life sciences building at 441 Morgan St. within Cambridge Crossing will total 375,000 square feet.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Developer DivcoWest has broken ground on a 375,000-square-foot life sciences building at 441 Morgan St. within Cambridge Crossing, a 43-acre mixed-use development located at the junction of Cambridge, Boston and Somerville. Designed by Ennead Architects and Jacobs Consultants, the building will consist of 10 floors of lab space plus two penthouse floors and five outdoor terraces. DivcoWest expects to complete construction of the shell of the building in early 2023 and to subsequently begin interior build-outs of tenant spaces.