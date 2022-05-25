DivcoWest Buys 320,000 SF Office Building in San Francisco’s Mission Bay

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Located in San Francisco’s Mission Bay, 550 Terry Francois Boulevard features 320,000 square feet of vacant office space.

SAN FRANCISCO — DivcoWest has purchased 550 Terry Francois Boulevard, a vacant, six-story office building in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 2002, the 320,000-square-foot building recently served the headquarters of fashion retailer Old Navy. DivcoWest plans to invest in the building to further broaden its life sciences appeal. The asset is adjacent to University of California San Francisco’s medical research campus, as well as numerous biotech and healthcare organizations.

The building offers 51,000-square-foot floor plates, access to 308 parking spaces and extensive outdoor amenity space. Additionally, the property features waterfront views and proximity to Bay Trail, a 350-mile pedestrian and bike trail linking more than 40 communities around San Francisco Bay.