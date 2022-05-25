REBusinessOnline

DivcoWest Buys 320,000 SF Office Building in San Francisco’s Mission Bay

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

550-Terry-Francois-San-Francisco-CA

Located in San Francisco’s Mission Bay, 550 Terry Francois Boulevard features 320,000 square feet of vacant office space.

SAN FRANCISCO — DivcoWest has purchased 550 Terry Francois Boulevard, a vacant, six-story office building in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 2002, the 320,000-square-foot building recently served the headquarters of fashion retailer Old Navy. DivcoWest plans to invest in the building to further broaden its life sciences appeal. The asset is adjacent to University of California San Francisco’s medical research campus, as well as numerous biotech and healthcare organizations.

The building offers 51,000-square-foot floor plates, access to 308 parking spaces and extensive outdoor amenity space. Additionally, the property features waterfront views and proximity to Bay Trail, a 350-mile pedestrian and bike trail linking more than 40 communities around San Francisco Bay.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  