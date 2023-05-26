Friday, May 26, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Located at 11119 N. Torrey Pines Road in San Diego, the property features 72,506 of life sciences space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaLife SciencesWestern

DivcoWest Buys 72,506 SF Life Sciences Building in San Diego

by Jeff Shaw

SAN DIEGO — DivcoWest has purchased a 72,506-square-foot, Class A life sciences building in the San Diego submarket of Torrey Pines. 

The fully leased building is located at 11119 N. Torrey Pines Road. This represents the first Torrey Pines acquisition by a private real estate investor since 2000. It is one of only three research properties in the market not owned by a public REIT, nonprofit or owner/user. 

The seller is an affiliate of Alexandria Real Estate Equities. Eastdil Secured marketed the property to a limited group of qualified buyers.

You may also like

Colliers Arranges Sale of 320-Unit Apartment Community in...

Finial Group Negotiates Sale of 7,692 SF Industrial...

Newmark Brokers $45.2M Sale of Metro Boston Shopping...

Crestone Partners Receives $66M Refinancing for Office Complex...

JLL Arranges $36.8M Construction Financing for AC Hotel...

Avanti Residential Acquires Summit Square Apartment Community in...

Cohen Asset Management Buys Falcon Park 303 Industrial...

LaPour Partners to Build 359,800 SF Industrial Park...

Interra Realty Brokers $16.9M Sale of Luxury Apartment...