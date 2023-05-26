DivcoWest Buys 72,506 SF Life Sciences Building in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — DivcoWest has purchased a 72,506-square-foot, Class A life sciences building in the San Diego submarket of Torrey Pines.

The fully leased building is located at 11119 N. Torrey Pines Road. This represents the first Torrey Pines acquisition by a private real estate investor since 2000. It is one of only three research properties in the market not owned by a public REIT, nonprofit or owner/user.

The seller is an affiliate of Alexandria Real Estate Equities. Eastdil Secured marketed the property to a limited group of qualified buyers.