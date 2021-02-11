REBusinessOnline

DivcoWest Tops Off 480,000 SF Life Sciences Building at Cambridge Crossing in Boston

The life sciences building at 250 Water St. in Boston is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.

BOSTON — DivcoWest has topped off a 480,000-square-foot life sciences building at 250 Water St. within Cambridge Crossing, a 43-acre mixed-use development in Boston. Global biopharmaceutical firm Bristol Myers Squibb has preleased 360,000 square feet at the building, which is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022. Other life sciences users at Cambridge Crossing include Sanofi and Cerevel Therapeutics.

