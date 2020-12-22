DivcoWest Tops Offs Two Life Sciences Buildings in Cambridge Totaling 906,000 SF

Sanofi expects to move into the new buildings at 350 and 450 Water St. at Cambridge Crossing in 2022.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Developer DivcoWest has topped off 350 Water Street and 450 Water Street, two life sciences buildings in Cambridge that total 906,000 square feet. The buildings are located within the 45-acre Cambridge Crossing campus and will be the future home of biopharmaceutical giant Sanofi, where some 3,000 employees will work. Perkins + Will designed 350 Water Street, and NBBJ designed 450 Water Street. Other tenants at the 4.5 million-square-foot Cambridge Crossing development include Bristol Myers Squibb and Cerevel Therapeutics. Sanofi expects to take occupancy of the buildings in 2022.