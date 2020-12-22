REBusinessOnline

DivcoWest Tops Offs Two Life Sciences Buildings in Cambridge Totaling 906,000 SF

Cambridge-Crossing

Sanofi expects to move into the new buildings at 350 and 450 Water St. at Cambridge Crossing in 2022.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Developer DivcoWest has topped off 350 Water Street and 450 Water Street, two life sciences buildings in Cambridge that total 906,000 square feet. The buildings are located within the 45-acre Cambridge Crossing campus and will be the future home of biopharmaceutical giant Sanofi, where some 3,000 employees will work. Perkins + Will designed 350 Water Street, and NBBJ designed 450 Water Street. Other tenants at the 4.5 million-square-foot Cambridge Crossing development include Bristol Myers Squibb and Cerevel Therapeutics. Sanofi expects to take occupancy of the buildings in 2022.

