Dive Bomb Industries Signs 128,000 SF Industrial Lease at Hazelwood Business Park in Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

HAZELWOOD, MO. — Dive Bomb Industries has signed a 128,000-square-foot industrial lease at Hazelwood Business Park in Hazelwood, a northern suburb of St. Louis. The outdoor sporting goods company is relocating its headquarters from Westport. Dan Lesinski and Billy Spence of Colliers represented the landlord, Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP). Jake Corrigan of Sansone Group represented the tenant. Hazelwood Business Park, redeveloped by ICP, spans 147 acres and includes a mix of light industrial, tech, office and retail spaces.

