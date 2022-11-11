Diversco Signs 51,498 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Diversco Inc., a South Carolina-based provider of marine equipment, has signed a 51,498-square-foot industrial lease renewal in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. The space is located within Marsh Business Park West. Brian Pafford of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as DK Industrial Dallas LLC, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.