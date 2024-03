SHAWNEE, KAN. — Diversified Commercial Capital has arranged a $6.6 million acquisition and improvement loan for an 80,403-square-foot property occupied by Rush Funplex in Shawnee. The family entertainment center is located within a multi-tenant retail center along the Shawnee Mission Parkway. Diversified arranged the fixed-rate, five-year loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower through a regional lender.