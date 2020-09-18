REBusinessOnline

Diversified Healthcare Trust Completes $26M Renovation of Medical Office Building in D.C.

Posted on by in Development, District of Columbia, Healthcare, Office, Southeast

The renovations at 1145 19th St. NW include a new glass façade, lobby lounge, fitness center, business center and an upgraded HVAC system.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Diversified Healthcare Trust has completed a $26 million renovation of 1145 19th St. NW in Washington, D.C., a 133,000-square-foot medical office building. The renovations include a new glass façade, lobby lounge, fitness center, business center and an upgraded HVAC system. The property is situated less than one mile from downtown D.C. The RMR Group managed the renovations, Davis Construction was the general contractor and SmithGroup Architecture was the designer. Nick Zuppas and Andrew Papantoniou of Zuppas Medical Realty are leading the leasing efforts for the building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  