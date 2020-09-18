Diversified Healthcare Trust Completes $26M Renovation of Medical Office Building in D.C.

The renovations at 1145 19th St. NW include a new glass façade, lobby lounge, fitness center, business center and an upgraded HVAC system.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Diversified Healthcare Trust has completed a $26 million renovation of 1145 19th St. NW in Washington, D.C., a 133,000-square-foot medical office building. The renovations include a new glass façade, lobby lounge, fitness center, business center and an upgraded HVAC system. The property is situated less than one mile from downtown D.C. The RMR Group managed the renovations, Davis Construction was the general contractor and SmithGroup Architecture was the designer. Nick Zuppas and Andrew Papantoniou of Zuppas Medical Realty are leading the leasing efforts for the building.