Diversified Healthcare Trust Sells 186,000 SF Life Sciences Campus in San Diego for $159M

SAN DIEGO — Diversified Healthcare Trust, which is managed by The RMR Group, has completed the sale of MUSE, a three-building life sciences campus in San Diego, to Breakthrough Properties for $159 million.

Substantially renovated between 2020 and 2022, the 186,000-square-foot asset consists of two fully leased wet lab buildings and one vacant office building. Overall, MUSE is 49 percent leased to Merck, Aegis Life, Organogenesis and Halloran. The renovation included the addition of a fitness center, full-service cafe and an indoor/outdoor conference center.

MUSE is located at 3030, 3040 and 3050 Science Park Road in the Torrey Pines submarket of San Diego. JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team led by Kurt Luedkte and Zac Saloff represented the seller. JLL also arranged post-closing financing for the two buildings and will continue to handle leasing for the entire MUSE campus.