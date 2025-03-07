Diversified Healthcare Trust Sells 82,266 SF Industrial Facility in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Diversified Healthcare Trust has completed the $16.8 million disposition of an industrial building, located at 1415 W. Third St. in Tempe, to an undisclosed buyer. Evan Koplan and Charlie von Arenstchildt of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Situated on 5.3 acres, the 82,266-square-foot building features a floor plate divisible to 23,000 square feet, 18- to 20-foot clear heights, a double truck well, four grade-level doors, 100 percent air conditioning and 265 parking stalls. The facility was built in 1981. The asset includes 3 acres of excess land for heavy parking, yard use or future building expansion.