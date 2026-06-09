Diversified Partners Acquires Site for 100,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Diversified Partners has closed on a waterfront property in Scottsdale that will become The Lakefront at Scottsdale, a mixed-use redevelopment. The project will revitalize a landmark waterfront site in Scottsdale, transforming a long-established location into a destination for dining, retail and gathering spaces.

The 100,000-square-foot property will be redeveloped in phases offering restaurant, retail and office space centered around walkability, gathering spaces and waterfront activation. Originally developed in 1978, the redevelopment will preserve elements of the property’s longstanding architectural character while modernizing the site to serve the needs of the Scottsdale community.

The Lakefront at Scottsdale will feature signature restaurants with outdoor dining overlooking the lake, boutique and experiential retail concepts, luxury wellness and lifestyle tenants and Class A office space with waterfront views, as well as a small marina with Duffy boat rentals.

Construction is slated to start in third-quarter 2026 with the first phase focused on demolition and development of the restaurant and retail components. The second phase scheduled to begin in early 2027 and focus on the redevelopment of the remaining retail and office portions.