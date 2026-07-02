Thursday, July 2, 2026
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Destination-Gateway-Mesa-AZ
Destination at Gateway in Mesa, Ariz., will span 163 acres and will feature an auto mall and an adjacent power center.
ArizonaDevelopmentRetailWestern

Diversified Partners Advances 163-Acre Retail Center Development in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Diversified Partners is advancing the development of Destination at Gateway, a 163-acre retail center located at Signal Butte Road in Mesa. The project will include two components: 24 Auto Row, an 80-acre, purpose-built auto mall, and an adjacent power center. Off-site improvements on the east side of Signal Butte Road have been completed, while site work on the west side is underway and is scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2026.

Current and planned tenants for the project’s power center include Walmart, 7 Brew, Take 5 Oil Change, Taco Bell, Zara Nail Bar and PAC Dental. Additional leasing opportunities remain available for drive-thru pads, shop space and a future junior anchor retailer.

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