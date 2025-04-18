Friday, April 18, 2025
Diversified Partners Begins Development of 25,000 SF Shopping Center in Glendale, Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Diversified Partners has broken ground on Shops at the Cardinal, a 25,000-square-foot shopping center located in Glendale, approximately nine miles northwest of Phoenix. Situated near State Farm Stadium, the $20 million project will span 9 acres and feature a mix of retail and restaurant concepts, as well as multiple drive-thru options and outdoor seating.

Confirmed tenants at the property — which is nearing full lease-up — include Swig; Señor Taco; Nautical Bowls; Starbucks Coffee; Bonchon; Pacific Dental Services; La Botana; Jeremiah’s Italian Ice; a Mexican sushi concept; a nail salon and spa; and McDonald’s, who will occupy its own building. Additionally, 1,200 square feet is still available for lease.

Further tenant build-outs will begin later this year, with openings anticipated for early 2026. The Renaissance Cos. is serving as the general contractor, while RKAA Architects is designing the center.

