Diversified Partners Breaks Ground on Eastgate Plaza Mixed-Use Project in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Diversified Partners has broken ground on Eastgate Plaza, a 17-acre mixed-use development at the northeast corner of Elliot and Ellsworth roads in Mesa.

Confirmed tenants for the project include a drive-thru Starbucks Coffee, d’Lite Health On The Go, Pure Barre, Fix FX, Fresh Monkee, Playa Bowls, Kolache Café, Southern California-based Farmer Boys, Ono Hawaiian BBQ, Vero Chicago Pizza, Swig soda shop, Euphoria Nail Salon, Mecham Orthodontics, MB2 Dental, Andi’s Hair Salon & Barbershop AVEDA, Discount Tire and The UPS Store.

Eastgate Plaza will also feature a 91,911-square-foot Cambria Hotel with 107 guest rooms on 2.11 acres. Designed with Cambria’s new prototypical plans, the hotel will include a 500-square-foot rooftop bar and kitchen, a first-floor restaurant and lounge, an outdoor seating and dining area, and an outdoor pool with a sundeck and fireplace. The hotel is slated to open on Sept. 1, 2025.

Elliot & Ellsworth Investment Properties owns the site. An entity led by Brown Jr. Canyon Building & Design is the construction management group overseeing the buildout, while RKAA Architects is the architect of the project. EPS Group is serving as civil engineer.

