Mercy Center is an 11-acre mixed-use development located in Gilbert, Arizona.
Diversified Partners Opens 11-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Gilbert, Arizona

by Amy Works

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Scottsdale, Arizona-based Diversified Partners has opened Mercy Center, an 11-acre mixed-use development in Gilbert, approximately 22 miles southeast of Phoenix. A mix of retail and office tenants — Galleria Nails, Prizm Dental, Honoré Skin Clinic, Beem Light Sauna, Brickhouse Dental and Willow Midwife — have already opened. Kolache Café and The Cabinet Design Studio are under construction and will soon join the tenant roster.

Additionally, Arizona’s largest Starbucks Coffee is open at Mercy Center, which features a two-story design, a 23-car drive-thru, designated mobile order parking, an elevator and rooftop solar panels that supply 80 to 100 percent of the store’s energy needs.

The center is designed to serve the needs of the growing medical and residential community surrounding Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and the soon-to-open Phoenix Children’s Hospital – East Valley.

